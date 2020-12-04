WATCH: Celebrity chef Rachel Allen to launch Taste of Kildare virtual food festival this Sunday

Kildare will host a virtual festival celebrating the best that the county’s great restaurants and food producers and suppliers have to offer from Sunday, December 6, to Sunday, December 20.

The virtual event will be launched next Sunday, December 6, by Rachel Allen, author of numerous best-selling cook books, columnist and TV food personality.

Joining Rachel for the event are Jordan & Majken Bailey, whose Celbridge restaurant Aimsir holds two Michelin stars; Mickael Vilijanen and Mark Moriarty from the two Michelin star restaurant The Greenhouse, along with chefs from the county’s leading restaurants and food and drink suppliers.

Feast on the delights that County Kildare has to offer as we bring a Taste of Kildare to your home. Join us each day to discover how to create their signatures dishes and drinks to make your Christmas day menu one to remember. Visit www.tasteofkildare.ie to find out how you can take part.

Organised by County Kildare Tourism, Taste of Kildare at Christmas will see local businesses coming together to promote Kildare’s food offering to a national and international audience.

“We are fortunate in Kildare to have such an incredible variety of restaurants in the county”, said Into Kildare CEO Aine Mangan. “Taste of Kildare will bring our amazing restaurants and wonderful artisan food producers and suppliers together in one virtual space creating an experience that will be sure to entice people to visit the county once it’s safe to do so.”

Kildare Mayor Mark Stafford and Into Kildare CEO Aine Mangan