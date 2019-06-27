WATCH: Kildare town young people appealing for votes for anti smoking video

A group of young people in Kildare town taking part in Foróige are appealing for votes on a video warning about the dangers of smoking.

This short film was made by young people from Foróige DPEI, Kildare as part of their participation in the Irish Cancer Society X-HALE Youth Smoking Prevention and Education Programme. For more information about X-HALE visit www.cancer.ie/xhale

The deadline for voting is July 3.