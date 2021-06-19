WATCH: Brave firefighter battles car on fire on M50

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

This was the terrifying scene on the M50 when a firefighter battled a car on fire.

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the incident on the northbound side between the Red Cow Interchange and Junction 7 for Lucan. 

In the video by Dublin Fire Brigade, the vehicle is engulfed in flames and covered by thick smoke as the firefighter begins to extinguish the blaze. 

Two lanes were blocked for a time by emergency services until the scene was cleared.

Traffic delays remained in the area afterwards. 

