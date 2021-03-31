VIDEO: Crimecall's Kildare footage of alleged robbery of car's catalytic converter

This video was taken in early January when a number of men with face coverings were seen allegedly removing a catalytic converter from a car in Leixlip.

A bicycle is thrown under the men's car to stop it moving away.

But one man carrying a power tool takes the bicycle away before getting back into the vehicle which then drives off.

The footage featured on Crimecall on Monday evening when gardaí appealed for information on the people or the Mercedes vehicle they were driving. The car had cloned number plates.