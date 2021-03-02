VIDEO: Nua Healthcare in Naas are the latest with the Jerusalema Dance Challenge

Nua Healthcare based in Naas is the latest local group to film a Jerusalema Dance Challenge.

Nua Healthcare provide social care and mental health services to children and adults throughout Ireland.

The organisation has over 1,800 staff, many of who are frontline staff working throughout Covid-19.

A spokesperson said: "The Dance Challenge was something we wanted to do with the staff and residents to bring about a bit of positivity across the service in Ireland as it has been a tough year for everyone.

"We hope that you enjoy the watch and it that it spreads a bit of happiness to all. Stay safe and best wishes."