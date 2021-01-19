WATCH: Netflix's new six-part series filmed in Ireland set to hits our screens this Friday

Netflix's latest series, Fate: The Winx Saga, which was filmed on location in Wicklow, will be released globally this Friday.

The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Nestled deep in the protective forests of the Otherworld, a secret universe full of magic and monsters runs parallel to our own. Bloom, played by Abigail Cowen, is a 16-year-old fairy from the human world who didn’t know magic was real until a few months ago. Now a fish out of water in her new home, Bloom will have to learn how to control her unpredictable powers - and fast.

At Alfea, students are trained in both magical and non-magical specialties. Fairies’ magical powers — from manipulating the

elements to reading minds — are tied to their emotions, which can prove particularly challenging for teenagers.

Specialists, the next generation of non-magical warriors, hone their talents in combat and weaponry. Alfea’s graduates have gone on to rule realms, lead armies, and discover long-lost magic. But first, they’ll all have to pass the hardest test of all:

Survive high school.

From creator Brian Young, Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Club from Iginio Straffi.

The six-part series will be released globally on the streaming platform this Friday, January 22.