WATCH Donncha’s Two Talented Christmas Special features famous guests with their kids

Former Irish and Munster rugby star Donnacha O'Callaghan as great Christmas fun lined up on Donncha’s Two Talented Christmas Special on RTÉ this festive season.

Bringing the Christmas cheer this year Donncha O’ Callaghan is joined by some well-known celebs the special show. The shoe is on the other foot for Dancing with the Stars judge Brian Redmond, Fair City actor Maclean Burke, Irish Times journalist Róisín Ingle and Country and Western singer Cliona Hagan, as they take the plunge and agree to be mentored by their youngsters to belt out your Christmas favourites, on the big stage.

Will they be up to scratch? There are sure to be lots of fun and embarrassing moments along the way. As well as our brave celebs, guest singer Alli Sherlock will perform one of your Christmas favourites, there will be surprise visits, dreams come true and much, much more.

Grab the popcorn and tune into for a Christmas special bursting with magic this Saturday, December 19 at 6.35pm on RTÉ One and on Christmas day at 6.10pm on RTÉjr .