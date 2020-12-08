WATCH: Santa makes special early visit to turn on Christmas lights in Kildare town

Santa Claus made an advance visit to Co Kildare in recent days to help to switch on the Christmas lights in Kildare town.

Due to restrictions around the public health pandemic, the usual public ceremony could not be held.

Instead, Santa made a secret trip when everybody was asleep in their beds and magically switched on the fantastic display of festive lighting.

A huge thank you to all involved in the making of this video, for the Eir time and effort in the wee hours of the morning.

The footage was filmed and edited by Seoirse O’Mahony with Pat Sheridan responsible for the drone filming.

Others involved in the project included: Val Brennan, Patrick Murphy, Ollie and Robert Kearns, Suzanne and Elaine Doyle, Paul Lenehan, David Shortt, Tina McGovern, Paul Hyland, Ben Flanagan, Peter Gibbons, Brian in McHugh’s Chemists.

