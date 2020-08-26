VIDEO: Gardaí investigating after red van crashes through level crossing barrier

A level crossing barrier was damaged in Co Roscommon after it was hit by a van.

Footage from a CCTV camera showed a red van with a trailer smashing through the barrier to cross the railway track yesterday morning.

Iarnród Éireann said train services were delayed after the barrier was struck at Knockroghery near Roscommon town at about 8.40am.

The 7.15am Westport-Heuston service was delayed by 44 minutes.

There were also knock-on delays of ten minutes to other services as a result.

Staff have replaced the barrier and gardaí in Roscommon are investigating the incident.