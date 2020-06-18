VIDEO: See stunning footage of the Hill of Allen captured this month

The famous Hill of Allen landmark was captured in stunning detail by Kildare photographer and videographer Luke Shaw.

Luke said: "One of Leinster's best known landmarks, and the one which probably lingers longest in the memory, the Hill of Allen sits high above Co. Kildare.

"It has spectacular views of the county from the tower that sits on the edge of the steep cliff.

"I managed to capture some amazing drone footage of the area."