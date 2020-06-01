INCREDIBLE: Check out the sheer scale of the wild fire near Donadea as seen from the air on Saturday

This video from the Air Corps shows the massive scale of the bog and forest fire on the Kildare/Meath border on Saturday.

The large blaze covering several acres of land is is located around the Hortland area.

The AW139 helicopter is capable of dropping 1,200 litres from its 'bucket'.

The Air Corps also urged members of the public to please keep all drones away from the area as these pose a flight safety risk to crews.

READ MORE: Kildare Fire Service fighting bog and forest fire near Donadea