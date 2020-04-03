VIDEO: Dancing class keeps up its training with dance challenge in the Curragh
Evelyn Moyles Sheehy sent us this Video.
Evelyn teaches at a voluntary Irish Dancing class in the Curragh called Brownstown Irish Figure Dancing Class.
The class asked its kids to keep up their dance fitness through a dance challenge.
They had to pick a song, and dance for as long as they can, keeping up their dance techniques.
This is Corrina O'Shea dancing on the Curragh of Kildare to 'Tell Me Ma'.
