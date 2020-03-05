VIDEO: 'You look savage!' - Kildare lad on First Dates Ireland on RTE 2

A young Co Kildare man appears on First Dates Ireland on RTE 2 tonight.

Calverstown native Declan Lavin, aged 23, is in his final year studying Media and PR in IT Carlow.

On the programme, Declan is paired with beautiful date Clodagh and they get on like a house on fire.

At one point he compliments Clodagh on her looks and says: "You look savage!".

But Declan wouldn't reveal if they will meet for another date.

He said: Clodagh is a very funny woman, so bubbly.

"Both of us had similar stories in terms of overcoming weight loss and social anxiety so we meshed together well."

Asked if they will meet up again, Declan replied: "I can't reveal result until after it is aired!

He added: "But a great experience!"

The programme is screened on RTE 2 at 9.30pm.