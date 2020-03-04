WATCH VIDEO: William and Kate make vegetable soup after popping into Londis in Prosperous

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, today stopped off in the Londis shop in Prosperous on their way to an official engagement at a local residential facility run by charity Extern.

The royal couple smiled and waved to a large crowd when they walked from their Range Rover vehicle into the convenience store.

William and Kate bought vegetables as ingredients for the soup they made in a kitchen at Savannah House.

The Londis shop had been cordoned off since earlier this morning but locals had no idea William and Kate would be surprise celebrity customers.

Video by Paula Campbell