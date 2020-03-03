WATCH VIDEO: William and Kate arrive for state visit which includes trip to Kildare

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, have arrived in Ireland for a three-day official visit.

The royal couple flew to Dublin Airport on a commercial Aer Lingus flight with dozens of residents returning home, business travellers and tourists.

The duchess wore an emerald green Catherine Walker coat and an Alessandra Rich dress and carried a green clutch bag.

The royals then travelled to Áras an Uachtaráin where President Michael D Higgins invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to sign the Distinguished Visitors' Book.

The royal couple also spent some time with Mr Higgins in the President's Study before the bilateral meeting in the Drawing Room.

After meeting President Higgins and his wife Sabina, visited the Peace Bell in the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin.

The bell was unveiled in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the peace process.

Afterwards, the royal couple will take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also due to meet them at Government Buildings.

The Duke and Duchess will later attend a reception at the Guinness Storehouse.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will also attend engagements in Meath, Kildare and Galway during their official visit.

Gardaí have advised members of the public that a series of temporary rolling road closures will be in place throughout the three-day visit.