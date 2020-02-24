VIDEO & PIX: Car bursts into flames on N7 at lunchtime

A car burst into flames on the N7 at lunchtime today following a two vehicle collision.

The incident happened on inbound lanes close to Newlands Cross.

A mobile phone video sent by a passenger of a passing car shows a lot of smoke in the area.

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the scene and tweeted photos of the aftermath.

The white car was completely destroyed by the flames.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the main carriageway was temporarily affected by smoke.

A total of five people were treated for injuries.

Gardaí also attended the scene in a number of patrol cars.