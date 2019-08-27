17-year-old Kildare singer-songwriter Tia Burke to make Electric Picnic debut

A 17-year-old Kildare town singer-songwriter is to make her debut at Electric Picnic this year.

Tia Burke said she has dream't of performing at the prestigious festival for several years and had worked really hard. She will be joined by Diarmuid Faherty on drums and Cillian Deegan on bass.

"We secured our slot by getting through the finals of Electric Youth. We are performing on the Hazelwood Stage. I have performed at many festivals as a solo artist throughout Ireland and I am also a busker. I debuted my music in the States at the age of 16 at the Lexington 4th of July Festival," she said.

Tia won the Junefest Busking Festival in Newbridge and The International Busking Competition in Edenderry and has performed in venues such as Whelan's, The Underground and Fibbers. Her vocals have been being compared to Florence + The Machine by many.

Her cover of Kate Bush's classic, Running Up That Hill, has earned over 10k views on Facebook. Scroll up to the top to see Tia performing.