WATCH: Rathangan farmers use Tesla sports car to cut corn at Offaly threshing

A little bit of history was made at the 46th Annual Steam Threshing in Clonbullogue Co Offaly last Sunday as farmers used a Tesla sports car to cut corn.

The video was posted to Facebook by Maura Allen and shows Jackie, Aiden and John Harrison from Rathangan using a Telsa electric car with a binder.

"Old and new working well," Maura said.

The binder is over 100 years old!

