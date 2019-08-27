WATCH: Rathangan farmers use Tesla sports car to cut corn at Offaly threshing
Sign of the times
A little bit of history was made at the 46th Annual Steam Threshing in Clonbullogue Co Offaly last Sunday as farmers used a Tesla sports car to cut corn.
The video was posted to Facebook by Maura Allen and shows Jackie, Aiden and John Harrison from Rathangan using a Telsa electric car with a binder.
"Old and new working well," Maura said.
The binder is over 100 years old!
