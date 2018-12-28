WATCH: Kildare people - your navy needs you!

If you fancy a career in the navy, this could be the perfect opportunity for you in the New Year.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett DSM, has announced the launch of the Naval Service general service recruitment competition for the Permanent Defence Forces (PDF).

This recruitment competition is an opportunity for young people to serve their country and learn new skills with the Naval Service.

The service said new recruits will receive first class training in weapons handling, naval operations, team work and physical fitness. On completion of their induction training they will have opportunities to serve Ireland both domestically and on overseas missions, undergo leadership training and choose from a broad range of educational opportunities.

The Chief of Staff stated; "The Naval Service offers a rewarding career that is an opportunity to receive excellent training and education that will stand to any young person for the rest of their life. Our aim is to attract men and women who wish to develop themselves personally and be a part of something bigger.”

On completion of recruit and branch training, a newly qualified Seaman First Class can expect minimum gross annual earnings of €27,000 (inclusive of military service allowance). Under the Public Service Stability Agreement 2018 – 2020, a 1% increase on annualised salaries up to and including €30,000 will come into effect from 1 January 2019.

The competition is open from today, Friday 28 December and information is available by clicking here.