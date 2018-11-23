WATCH: U2's Larry Mullen Jnr and Panty Bliss visit Athy for the unveiling of a plaque for Bill Hughes

One of the biggest rock stars in the world, U2's Larry Mullen Jnr and Ireland's most famous drag queen, Panty Bliss arrived in Athy this evening to honour Athy man, Bill Hughes for his contribution to music.

Bill is the latest person to be recognised with on the 'Made of Athy' trail along with Johnny Marr from The Smiths and Mani from The Stone Roses.

See full story in next week's Leinster Leader

The U2 drummer arriving in Athy

Bill Hughes (centre) with Larry Mullen Jnr, Panty Bliss, Kildare County Council Arts Officer, Lucina Russell and guests

The plaque for Bill

Larry Mullen Jnr and Bill Hughes

Bill and Panty Bliss