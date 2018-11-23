WATCH: U2's Larry Mullen Jnr and Panty Bliss visit Athy for the unveiling of a plaque for Bill Hughes
Stars galore
One of the biggest rock stars in the world, U2's Larry Mullen Jnr and Ireland's most famous drag queen, Panty Bliss arrived in Athy this evening to honour Athy man, Bill Hughes for his contribution to music.
Bill is the latest person to be recognised with on the 'Made of Athy' trail along with Johnny Marr from The Smiths and Mani from The Stone Roses.
See full story in next week's Leinster Leader
The U2 drummer arriving in Athy
Bill Hughes (centre) with Larry Mullen Jnr, Panty Bliss, Kildare County Council Arts Officer, Lucina Russell and guests
The plaque for Bill
Larry Mullen Jnr and Bill Hughes
Bill and Panty Bliss
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on