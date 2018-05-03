UK weather forecaster predicts 'record breaking' temperatures on Bank Holiday Monday

Met Éireann's weather forecasting partners in Britain are predicting record breaking high temperatures on Bank Holiday Monday.

The UK Met Office is expecting temperatures over the south of England to hit 26 degrees breaking a 23.6 degree record for the Spring public holiday.

The good weather is being brought about by a change in jet stream. It will flow to the north of Ireland and Britain.

As a result the Met Office is predicting the fine weather to last into next week.

It's a rather cool day today but it will be turning much warmer ️ as we head into the #BankHolidayWeekend (and most of us will enjoy some sunshine as well) pic.twitter.com/7XNgov3bVW 2 May 2018

Chris Bulmer, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “We can’t promise wall to wall sunshine for everyone this Bank Holiday weekend, however, it’s looking like a most of us will get to see some warm sunshine at times. Parts of Scotland and perhaps Northern Ireland will occasionally be cloudy with some rain, mainly in the west.

“The best of the sunshine and the highest temperatures this weekend are expected across England and Wales away from the coast. For Bank Holiday Monday itself it is possible that temperatures could be near record-breaking. We’ll keep you updated with the details over the next few days.”

British forecasters also gave the outlook for Tuesday 8 May 2018 to Thursday 17 May 2018:

Tuesday will be mainly fine and dry, with a good deal of sunshine and feeling rather warm for many. However, there may be some coastal mist and fog at times, where it will be cooler. The far northwest may be cloudier with some rain and strong winds. There is the low risk of some thunderstorms moving up from the near continent in the south by midweek. Thereafter, a northwest/southeast split seems most likely, although with increasing uncertainty. As such, the north and west are likely to see strong winds and spells of rain at times, interspersed with drier and brighter spells. The rest of the UK is likely to see plenty of settled weather. Temperatures are likely to be above normal in the south, but near normal elsewhere.

UK Outlook for Friday 18 May 2018 to Friday 1 Jun 2018:

Generally mixed conditions are expected for the rest of May, which will give some further dry spells as well as shorter more changeable periods of weather, with rain or showers becoming more widespread. A slow moving and blocked pattern will probably dominate, with any spells of Atlantic weather generally short-lived, these mostly affecting the north and west. Some warm and thundery spells are also possible during the second half of May, perhaps going on into early June. Temperatures overall will probably be slightly above the average, although there are likely to marked variations in temperatures, depending on any influence from Atlantic weather systems during the period.