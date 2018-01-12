BT Young Scientist: Student of Salesian College, Celbridge creates app to quantify whiplash

Odhran Brady, a student of Salesian College in Celbridge exhibited a fascinating project, showing a device to quantify whiplash using sensory data, at the BT Young Scientist this year.

Odhran’s research found that in 2017 80% of insurance claims were whiplash related so he decided to look at a way to help reduce insurance claims costs. The app basically provides data for impact assessment of whiplash cases, by using IoT enabled devices.

Odhran was supported by his teacher Jorge Andres.