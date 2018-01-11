WATCH: Kildare students explore health effects of E-Cigarette vapour metals for BT Young Scientist

Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, students, Gráinne Lawlor and Enya Nordon, exhibited at the BT Young Scientist exhibition at the RDS today, January 11.

The girls investigated the metals present in e-cigarette vapour, where these metals are coming from and the health effects they may cause.

They were supported by their teacher Helena Lynn.

