WATCH: Kildare students at Young Scientist explore whether food allergy regulations are 'nuts' in Irish restaurants

Students from St Mary's College in Naas spoke to the Leinster Leader today at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition about their project on food allergens.

Máire Coghlan, Isabelle Dwyer and Sorcha Daly wanted to explore whether the food allergen regulation currently employed in restaurants in Ireland is adequate for food allergy sufferers.

Their project titled: 'Food Allergens in Restaurants: Is the regulation nuts?' found 38% of restaurants hadn't heard of the regulation.