WATCH: Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan previews Kildare v Kerry Super8s and All Ireland U20s
Kildare senior footballers are going to Kerry determined to win
WATCH: Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan previews this weekend's action - why the senior footballers will still lay it all on the line in the Super 8s dead rubber match in Kerry on Saturday; the u20s' chances against Mayo in the All Ireland and why the season's fixtures need some serious tweaks.
Interview: Sarah Peppard
