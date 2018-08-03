WATCH: Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan previews Kildare v Kerry Super8s and All Ireland U20s

Kildare senior footballers are going to Kerry determined to win

WATCH: Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan previews this weekend's action - why the senior footballers will still lay it all on the line in the Super 8s dead rubber match in Kerry on Saturday; the u20s' chances against Mayo in the All Ireland and why the season's fixtures need some serious tweaks.

Interview: Sarah Peppard