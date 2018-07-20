WATCH: Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan previews this weekend's Super 8s, minors and club hurling championship action

Exciting weekend of Kildare sport ahead, but it's 'do or die' time for the senior footballers

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie


Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan says it's 'Do or Die' for the Kildare seniors in the second round of the Super 8s in Newbridge against Galway this weekend.

Plus, the minors play Meath in the Leinster Final and there's plenty of Senior Hurling Championship action too.

Interview: Sarah Peppard