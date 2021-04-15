CAR OF THE DAY: Opel Insignia 1.5 Turbo Petrol from Fitzpatrick's Opel, Naas
Stunning and rare 2020 registered Opel Insignia 1.5 Turbo Petrol.
This SRI grade model with it’s 140 horsepower 1.5 turbo petrol engine is both elegant and sporty, offering a blend of generous passenger and loading space coupled with smooth and efficient power delivery.
Better still, with a tiny 4,500 KM on the clock you can also save a whopping €6,000 on this car compared to the new RRP
For more details CLICK HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on