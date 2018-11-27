WATCH: McCarthy's Hardware gets ready for this Thursday's Annual VIP Festive Night

McCarthy’s Hardware in Prosperous are hosting their Annual VIP Festive Night this Thursday November 29 from 6pm - 8pm.

Why not join them, for some mulled wine and festive nibbles. Drop in and see their wonderful Christmas shop, which is full of bright ideas for all your Christmas gift needs.

Find out how you can save up to 25% on Christmas and giftware products by watching the video above. Check out all the details on Facebook.