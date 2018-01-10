WATCH: Students of Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, examine an edible plant at BT Young Scientist

Luke Hodgkiss, Emily Perris and Jake Rowland of Scoil Mhuire Community School in Clane examined how different pesticides and their concentrations affect cress and its growth for their project at this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Cress is a fast-growing, edible herb. The team looked at varying concentrations of a selection of pesticides.

They showcased their project at the BT Young Scientist exhibition at the RDS, today January 10.