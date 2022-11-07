GALLERY: LOCAL FACES AT THE MOAT IN NAAS

Trevor and Lena McEvoy
The Moat Club in Naas hosted the very successful Naas One-act Festival from October 27 to 29.
Groups travelled from as far away as Cork (Conna Drama Group and Gunpowder Productions), Longford (Backstage Theatre Group) and Wexford (New Ross Drama Workshop, Coolgreany Dramatic Society).
Other groups that were performing included Kilmuckridge Drama Group from Wexford, Camross Drama Group from Laois and Navan Theatre Group.
