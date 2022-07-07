KILDARE PICTURE GALLERY: Massive community support for Kildangan’s Alan Mahon 5km event

They came in their droves to Kildangan last Thursday, June 30 in a remarkable show of solidarity for the Mahon and Quigley families in memory of a much loved husband, dad, son, brother and friend to many.

On the third anniversary of the death of Alan Mahon, who passed away while climbing Mt Elbrus (the highest peak in Russia and Europe), the community celebrated his life.

The Alan Mahon 5km event included a walk/run and tours through Kildangan Stud as well as a BBQ and entertainment afterwards. All funds raised will go to Kildangan National School.

The school’s parents association were thrilled with the turnout of over 1,000 participants as well as countless people who supported the social events on the day.

Overwhelmed

“It was amazing. We were overwhelmed with the community’s response. We had three bus loads of people getting a tour of Kildangan Stud. We had one 87 year-old lady who had not been in the stud for 50 years and she got a guided tour by Ken Donagher. They were brilliant. We definitely did not expect such a turnout,” said a spokesperson for the committee, “It was so uplifting for the Quigley and Mahon families. It shows you the fact that we are there for each other. It was very special.”

There was a free sweet shop, tea/coffee and refreshments with a vast array of delicious home baked goods provided by households across the parish.

The parents association thanked everyone who supported the event, those who donated prizes for the raffle and, those who provided services free of charge.

Special mention was given to Willoughby’s Hardware, Karen from Aviva Beauty, and SP Solutions from Kilkenny.

Firecastle and Nosh up looked after the catering while Fosters provided the buses. Pauric Casey was MC for the day while Michelle and John Casey organised free pony rides.

The committee also thanked Kildangan Stud for generously allowing the public access the grounds with manager Jimmy Hyland and Mr Donagher signaled out for special praise.

Higgins Hire provided table and chairs, while EJ and Oonagh Lawlor looked after the road safety and marshals. Trojan work was also carried out by Charlie Sexton and his wife. Entertainment was provided by the Morrissey Figure Dancers, and a local trad band.

The local arts and craft group had a display and the bowls group set up a tent. A local farmer provided a field for parking.

Alan’s wife Deirdre addressed those who gathered for the event while parish priest, Fr Adrian Carbery was also in attendance.

The organising committee consisted of Kildangan National School parents association as well as Liam Fitzpatrick, Stephen Casey, Shane O’Loughlin, Karen Worrell, Elaine McKenna, Catherine Harrison, Annemarie Miller, Yvette Shier, EJ and Oonagh Lawlor.

Alan's wife, Deirdre Mahon and their children Ollie, Alice and Nora

