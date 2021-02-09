VOTE NOW: What is Kildare's favourite building?
Russell Library, St Patrick's College, Maynooth
Roches of Donadea
The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip
Castletown House
Aylmer's Folly (tower), The Hill of Allen
Connolly's Folly, Castletown House
Holy Family Convent, Newbridge
Ballyteague Castle
St Brigid's Cathedral and Round Tower, Kildare town
The Village Inn pub, Celbridge
The Curragh Racecourse
Fletcher's, Naas
Naas Town Hall
Áras Chill Dara, Naas
Newbridge Town Hall
Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge
Moat Theatre, Naas
Boathouse on the lake at Carton House
Round Tower, Old Kilcullen
You have nominated your favourite buildings in Kildare and now it's time to get voting!
We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.
From Celbridge to Newbridge, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.
It's now over to you next week as we open an online public vote on www.leinsterleader.ie and www.kildarenow.com
Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.
Get voting!
