VOTE NOW: What is Kildare's favourite building?

Russell Library, St Patrick's College, Maynooth

Roches of Donadea

The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip

Castletown House

Aylmer's Folly (tower), The Hill of Allen

Connolly's Folly, Castletown House

Holy Family Convent, Newbridge

Ballyteague Castle

St Brigid's Cathedral and Round Tower, Kildare town

The Village Inn pub, Celbridge

The Curragh Racecourse

Fletcher's, Naas

Naas Town Hall

Áras Chill Dara, Naas

Newbridge Town Hall

Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge

Moat Theatre, Naas

Boathouse on the lake at Carton House

Round Tower, Old Kilcullen

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Kildare and now it's time to get voting!

We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.

From Celbridge to Newbridge, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.

It's now over to you next week as we open an online public vote on www.leinsterleader.ie and www.kildarenow.com

Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.

Get voting!