POLL: Vote for Kildare's Top Memorable Sporting Moment

Welcome to the Leinster Leader’s poll to pick the county’s Most Memorable Sporting moment.

We hope you enoy reading about these top sporting events as much as our esteemed sports editor, Tommy Callaghan, enjoyed putting together the list and revisiting some of the greatest sporting days in the county’s history.

A wide breadth of sporting action is covered in the following pages, ranging from rugby and Naas' 1995 Towns Cup victory; to soccer and the Kilcullen women winning the FAI Junior Challenge Cup in 2013 and Bridgewood Celtic landing the Lumsden Cup in 2008, or Conor Casey's exploits giving KDFL a day to remember in 1994.

Of course, horse racing features strongly in our list, with Ruby, Ted and Papillon’s famous win in 2000 at Aintree; Willie Burke and Santa Claus’s Derby victory in 1964 or Dermot Weld making history with Vintage Crop at the Melbourne Cup in 1993.

Kildare has also featured on the world stage, with Jenny Egan from Salmon Leap Canoeing Club taking a World medal just last year.

And of course some of our county’s greatest days in sport have been on the GAA field, from the unforgettable scenes in 1998 when Bryan Murphy’s strike landed a Leinster title for Kildare to Moorefield’s resurrection from certain death in the Leinster club final just last year.



Now it’s your chance to have your say on which of these sporting moments should be named our Most Memorable. Cast your vote here! Your vote will be registered and Kildare's Most Memorable Sporting Moment will be announced on Tuesday, February 12. The poll closes at 5pm on Thursday, February 8.