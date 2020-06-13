POLL - Vote for your FULL BACK on Kildare's Dream Team 1995-2020

Our search for Kildare's Dream Team (1995-2020) in association with Callan Skip Hire, has now been cut down to the final 45, with three players nominated - from your emailed and postal nominations - for each of the 15 positions.

The general public now have the opportunity to select their Dream Team from that list. The players who receive the most votes in each position will make up the final team.

The final team will be announced in the Leinster Leader of Tuesday June 23. Closing date for all entries is Thursday June 18.

PLEASE NOTE and this is vitally important, the winner in each position will be the player that receives the MOST COMBINED VOTES FROM this online poll; the Postal Vote - post in the coupon printed on page 60 of this week's Leinster Leader; the Email vote - email us your selections (from the three nominated in each position) to kildaredreamteam@gmail.com.

