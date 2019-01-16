BEST OF KILDARE 2019

VOTE VOTE VOTE: Where is the best cafe in Kildare?

Your nominations are in...

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

VOTE VOTE VOTE: Where is the best cafe in Kildare?

Photo: Pixabay.com

Rye River Cafem Kilcock

Chat N' Chew cafe, Newbridge

Victorian Tea Rooms, Straffan

No. 5 Coffee House, Newbridge

Urban Kitchen, Naas

SoSew, Naas

Cafe Continental, Newbridge

Timeless Cafe, Kilcock

The Canvas Cafe, Kill

Larry Swans, Naas

Johnstown Garden Centre Cafe

Shoda Market Cafe, Maynooth

Cafe K, Kildare Town

Book and Cup Cafe, Barker and Jones, Naas

Ubh, Newbridge

AnTea-que Cafe, Clane

PS Coffee Roasters, Naas and Clane

Costa, Naas

Bradybury's, Newbridge

Creed Coffee Roasters, Celbridge

The Soda Bread Shop and Tea Rooms, Naas

J-One Cafe, Athy

Coffee Mill, Maynooth

Hoky Poky Coffee Shop, Newbridge

We had a huge response to the latest Leinster Leader reader's poll.

We asked for your nominations for best cafe in Kildare, as part of our 'Best of Kildare' series 2019.

The poll now needs YOUR votes!

Who will be crowned the winner? GET VOTING!

LINES CLOSE TUESDAY, JANUARY 22 AT 9AM.

SEE ALSO: NOMINATE: Where is the best cafe in Kildare?