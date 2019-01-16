BEST OF KILDARE 2019
VOTE VOTE VOTE: Where is the best cafe in Kildare?
Your nominations are in...
Photo: Pixabay.com
Rye River Cafem Kilcock
Chat N' Chew cafe, Newbridge
Victorian Tea Rooms, Straffan
No. 5 Coffee House, Newbridge
Urban Kitchen, Naas
SoSew, Naas
Cafe Continental, Newbridge
Timeless Cafe, Kilcock
The Canvas Cafe, Kill
Larry Swans, Naas
Johnstown Garden Centre Cafe
Shoda Market Cafe, Maynooth
Cafe K, Kildare Town
Book and Cup Cafe, Barker and Jones, Naas
Ubh, Newbridge
AnTea-que Cafe, Clane
PS Coffee Roasters, Naas and Clane
Costa, Naas
Bradybury's, Newbridge
Creed Coffee Roasters, Celbridge
The Soda Bread Shop and Tea Rooms, Naas
J-One Cafe, Athy
Coffee Mill, Maynooth
Hoky Poky Coffee Shop, Newbridge
We had a huge response to the latest Leinster Leader reader's poll.
We asked for your nominations for best cafe in Kildare, as part of our 'Best of Kildare' series 2019.
The poll now needs YOUR votes!
Who will be crowned the winner? GET VOTING!
LINES CLOSE TUESDAY, JANUARY 22 AT 9AM.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on