KILDARE SNAPSHOTS POLL: Vote for your favourite shot

SNAPSHOTS: Dust off your old photos and enter our fantastic competition!

Pat and Kay Mooney in Wexford some were. Early 70s. Photo sent in by Brian Moony of his parents. 

Joseph and Elizabeth Dunne from Kldangan Co Kildare.  Sent in by Christine Finglas 

This was taken 50 years ago in Rowan Terrace of The Murray Family from Piercetown Angelo, Great times sent in by Eileen Moore.

The Sash All Ireland winners 30 years ago - A good Squad
Photo sent in by Greg Hughes 

Ballymore Captain Kevin Burke is congratulated by Kildare legend Larry Stanley.
Photo sent by Henry Murphy 

This is my favourite photo of my Dad taken over 50 years ago in 1968 when he had a stroke.  He lost his speech but not his sense of humour.  He died later that year but left me with a love of photography - I still have his camera and his photographs - and a sense of humour!.
Lilian Webb - Roseville, Naas.

This is a picture of my mother and her mother in 1962. They lived at the side of the road in Painstown Donadea. Both have since passed.  My mother died at 57 in 2015 lung cancer and my grandmother died 2 years after this picture was taken 1964 aged 48 of a bursted brain aneurysm.  This is definitely my all time favourite picture. Notice the washing drying on the hedge.
Sent in by Liz Mangan

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us.

Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.

It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap — we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!

We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us at snapshotskildare@gmail.com.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on leinsterleader.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Leinster Leade

Here are the first lot of photographs for you to vote for your best one.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize.

 