Drum and Bass session announced for Kildare's The Moat Theatre with high-profile hosts

Graham Hopkins and Robbie Malone Drum & Bass Hang
Graham Hopkins (Glen Hansard, Dolores O'Riordan, Therapy?) and Robbie Malone (David Gray, The Corrs, Hothouse Flowers ) will be at The Moat Theatre on Thursday the February 24 for a very special "Drum & Bass Hang"....an evening of drums, bass, conversation and great coffee in a café style setting.
The pair will discuss their approach to music, their experiences playing live and in the studio, and of course the gear they use, while also treating us to some wonderful jams during the evening.
Graham calls these ‘drum & bass hangs’ rather than clinics or masterclasses, because he wants them to be as laid back and informal as possible. They encourage everyone to get involved and enjoy musician camaraderie, and to exchange their experiences with one another.
The last time Graham visited the neighbourhood for a Drum Hang it sold out, so be sure to pick-up your tickets early!
The ‘Hang’ begins at 7pm.
Tickets are €15 + booking fee, and can be purchased from The Moat Box Office.
Phone : 045 883030
Online : MoatTheatre.com
