County Kildare's Riverbank Arts Centre presents exciting revised programme of events

In light of Covid 19 restrictions, Riverbank Arts Centre has revamped its January programme including a visual art exhibition and some live theatre and music events at an earlier start time.

As part of First Fortnight festival, four Kildare music artists will come together on Saturday, January 15 at the earlier time of 6pm for Notes to Self: Musicians Share Songs & Stories, an evening of song and discussion about the role music can play minding your mental health.

The Newbridge venue will welcome songwriter and community musician Sive, rapper and writer Dafe Orugbo AKA Max Zanga, singer, songwriter and producer Hally, and singer and songwriter Freya Monks. Hosted by Keith Walsh, writer, broadcaster and mental health advocate, in this one-off special event, the artists will discuss their creative process and how they look after their own mental health.

Sive

The evening will also feature music from all four musicians, including some live performances, combining an open, honest conversation with a celebration of music. It is free to attend though booking is essential.

A new visual art exhibition by Kildare-based artist Clodagh Kelly opens in Riverbank’s McKenna Gallery on 14 January and runs until 18 February. ‘Invisible Cords’ is a collection of artworks created over the last ten years by Clodagh Kelly, using drawing, mixed media and natural materials to explore health, landscape, healing and form in space.

This exhibition draws from three bodies of her artwork ‘Scratched Room’, ‘Cruel Nature’ and ‘Boundaries’, allowing the underlying invisible cords that resonate between the different series to emerge.

Riverbank also welcomes back actor, writer and audience favourite Seamus O’Rourke with his show The Handyman (22 January, earlier start time of 6pm) - a witty new play by the Leitrim writer, set in ‘a small town, falling in on itself’.

February will see the return of cinema screenings, comedy, family events, music, theatre

and much more. To find out more about these or other upcoming events, see www.riverbank.ie

Dafe