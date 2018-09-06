Ellistown GFC to celebrate 100th anniversary this Saturday

There will be fun for all the family at Ellistown GFC this Saturday as the club mark's its 100th anniversary.

The fun kicks off at 1pm with the official naming of the pitch as 'The Paddy Martin Memorial Pitch', presentation of Feile medals to it's U14s, underage football matches, and BBQ throughout the afternoon.

A marquee will be set up with live music from TJ Sweeney and Graham Delaney.