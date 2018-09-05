Kilcock gets ready for 'All that Jazz'

Kilcock Musical and Dramatic Society (KMDS), are kicking off the new season, in their new home and are inviting the community to celebrate with us.

Following the success of their most recent Musical Production, 'Sister Act', KMDS returns to the stage this September with their concert production 'All That Jazz'.

Read also: Top literary award for fifth year Newbridge student





This concert will be the first fundraiser for the coming season and will be held in Kilcock GAA on Saturday 15th September. Doors open at 7pm with the concert commencing at 7.30pm (this event is free seating, so get there early to avoid disappointment).

Musical Director for the night is the wonderful Mairead McKenna.

Mairead was MD for KMDS's very successful 2018 production of 'Sister Act', and will join them again for their 2019 musical production 'The Addams Family'. The night will be hosted by Conor Clear of TV3 and Q102. Conor also starred in the KMDS 2009 musical production of 'Sweet Charity', in which he played the role of Oscar.

Current and past members of the society will take to the stage to perform songs from Broadway and beyond! Other guests include the Kilcock & Newtown Parish Choirs, and SuSo Youth Choir.

Tickets for the concert are priced at €15 each and are available from Studio M, located in the village. Tickets are also available from any performer or on the door on the night.

KMDS are delighted to partner with Kilcock GAA for their future productions, and look forward to a very successful start to the new season with 'All That Jazz'.