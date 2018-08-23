Get free interior design advice at Newbridge Library as part of its upcoming September events

Several interesting events, talks and workshops are planned for Newbridge Library next month.

Colour the Perfect Colour Scheme for Your Home Workshop (Age Friendly Event)

This free workshop with Adele Roche is taking place in Newbridge Library as part of the Older Wiser Laughter (OWL) Age Friendly Programme on Saturday 15 September at 11am. Bring along photos of an existing room that you are planning on decorating and Adele will help you put the perfect colour scheme together for your own personal space.

Attendees will gain confidence to choose colours for their home and an understanding of how colour affects your mood and space. This free workshop is taking place in Newbridge Library from 11am to 1pm on Saturday 15 September. Booking required for this free workshop (Email: newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie , Tel: 045448353)

Talk on Visual Strategies & Self-Management

Behavioural consultant Audrey Cully is providing an information talk in Newbridge Library on Tuesday 11 September as part of the Toys, Technology and Training (TTT) programme of talks. This talk will provide information on the use of visual strategies as a tool to aid understanding and promote self-management of an individual's behaviour. This free event will offer further guidance, support and networking opportunities for parents, teachers and healthcare professionals.

This free talk is taking place in Newbridge Library on Tuesday 11 September at 7pm. Booking is required.



'Chatting with McCormack' Talk (Age Friendly Event)

The famous tenor John McCormack lived at Moore Abbey in Monasterevin between 1925 and 1937. Join Pat Lonergan for an illustrated look at what was going on in Kildare, in Ireland and beyond in those years, to discover some of the things they might have chatted about. This free talk is taking pace in Newbridge Library on Wednesday 19 September at 11am. Booking advised (Email: newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie , Tel: 045448353).



Summer Stars Participants Event

Children who recently participated in the Summer Stars Reading Challenge in Newbridge Library during the Summer holidays have received invitations to a prize-giving event in Newbridge Town Hall taking place on Saturday 8 September. Contact Newbridge Library (Email: newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie ; Tel: 045448353) if you have any queries.

