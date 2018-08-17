Kildare band Bunoscionn to play Electric Picnic

Kildare band Bunoscionn formed by chance at a random charity trad session in the Village Pub in Rathangan, and haven't looked back since.

“We had a great night and we were jamming together again, and we just started doing gigs out of nowhere. Since that we’ve been flat out, we’ve done nearly every festival around Europe at this stage, it just took off”, band member Mick Cross told the Leader.

The five piece band is made up of Mick from Rathangan, Con Dunne from Prosperous, Glenda McCormack from Robertstown, Michelle Lynch from Caragh and Ciarán Connaughton from Kill. They have gone from strength to strenth, making a name for themselves on the international stage.

Where did the name come from?

“We were playing a gig somewhere and we didn’t have a name for the band at this stage so we just asked the people in the crowd to think of a name for us and shout it up, and some little girl shouted up and said ‘upside down’ so we just kept it from there”, laughed Mick. “We're a very random band.”

The alternative Irish folk group have a mix of different styles.

“I’d be big into rock and grunge, Glenda would be more traditional style so it’s just fusing what we all like.”

The band are just fresh from headlining the Secret Village Festival in Roscommon at the weekend, and are now preparing for gigs in London before gearing up to perform at Electric Picnic in Stradbally starting on Friday, August 31.

The band first played EP in 2013. They did a Pink Floyd tribute show called Trad Side Of The Moon instead of Dark Side Of The Moon.

The band will play three gigs over the course of this year’s EP. They also have a few local shows lined up.

“We always play in the Village Pub in Rathangan, it’s our spiritual home, we just done a gig there for Pieta House there recently, we raised nearly €3,500 on the night.

“Roches in Donadea is another place we learned our trade as well. When we’re around we always keep it local.”

It’s all go for the next few months, and the band are hoping to get back into recording before the year is out.

“We’re hoping to get back into the studio before the end of the year and bring out another EP of original material, we’re always writing stuff and it’s just trying to get the time to get into studio.”

If you want to catch them live, they play a host of regular weekly gigs.

“We play up in Temple Bar every Tuesday and Thursday, and Monday night’s we play the Roost in Maynooth.”

They have a number of upcoming gigs from Cork, Wicklow, Dublin, Roscommon, to Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

For more information, visit their website www.bunoscionn.com.