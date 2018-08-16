Much to see and do in Kildare during Heritage Week 2018

During the course of Heritage Week the public will be invited to take part in numerous activities across County Kildare throughout the week of Saturday August 18 to Sunday, August 26.

Canal Trip

These include taking a cruise on a canal barge from Sallins to the Leinster Aqueduct and see one of the best examples of 18th-century canal engineering or travel by barge along the Barrow navigation from Emily square in Athy.

Libraries

Many of Kildare libraries will host a variety of talks. Join Kildare Historian James Durney for a talk about the end of the First World War “End of Days: 1918 in a number of libraries or Mario Corrigan will examine the tragedy of the sinking of the RMS Leinster 10 October 1918, the single largest loss of life in the Irish Sea, and explore the many Kildare Connections to the sinking.

Bog of Allen

The Irish Peatland Conservation Council is hosting a fun family event at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre. The day will include a walk to Lodge Bog to showcase the restoration work that has been done to enhance the habitat for the rare breeding Curlew, followed by a sensory earth walk. Josephine Hardiman, artist and calligrapher, will host a calligraphy workshop “Calligraphy Together” – A free workshop for children and their parents.

Castletown House

Castletown House will host many events including a musical recital by Patrick Rafter in the Long Gallery, a Country Market, a ‘Below Stairs Tour’ focusing on lives and roles of servants at Castletown House, tours of the house and parkland and a display of the history of beekeeping in Kildare in the last century.

Child Friendly

A number of child friendly events are being held throughout the county including a series of fun events and activities aimed at primary school age, exploring Kildare’s natural heritage, including child focused tours of Castletown House and Maynooth Castle.

Birdwatch

The Kildare Branch of Birdwatch will host a child friendly introduction to bird watching in Donadea and Kildare Bat group are leading a number of bat walks in Newbridge, Maynooth and Kilcock.

Private Property

Many properties in private ownership are open during Heritage Week such as Tea Lane Graveyard, St Mullin’s Church Timolin and St James’ Church Castledermot and the Landmark Trust will host an open day at the Round House and Batty Langley Lodge at Castletown, Celbridge.

Awareness

Heritage Week is part of a European wide initiative with the express aim of fostering awareness of Ireland’s built, natural and cultural heritage, thereby encouraging its conservation and preservation and increasing interest in our shared heritage.

Walks

Heritage Week presents an opportunity to take part in one of the numerous walks organised by community groups to present and explain local heritage and to discover the wealth of fascinating heritage within the county.

For a full list of everything that’s going on during the week, go to the Kildare County Council website and click on Heritage Week.

