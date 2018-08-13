Local artists launch exhibition at Castletown House in Celbridge

Local art collective, element15, opened their latest exhibition, ECHOES, at Castletown House in Celbridge.

This is a collaborative exhibition with Eleanor Swan, ceramic artist and Jocelyn Stephens, printmaker and all the work is inspired by Castletown House itself.

The exhibition was opened on 11 August by Anne Marie Keaveney of NCAD and runs until 22 August 10am to 5pm daily.

The Stable Wing at Castletown House & Parklands makes for a truly unique and architectural exhibition space, and lends itself to the eclectic range of work on show.

Textiles, ceramics, prints, sculpture and installations, each with an explanatory note on the artists’ inspiration bring Castletown to life in new and unique ways. This exhibition is guaranteed to engage viewers on several levels; creatively, historically and architecturally. Don’t miss it!

Check out www.element15.ie , www.eleanorswan.com , www.jocelynstephens.com