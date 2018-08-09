Still time to register for the Betty Noons 5km Memorial Run in Monasterevin

Entries are still being accepted for this Sunday's Betty Noons 5K Memorial Fun Run in Monasterevin.

It starts at 11am at Monastererevin Community Centre and all proceeds from the day will go towards The Richmond ICU Unit at Beaumont Hospital.

Registration on the day will begin from 9.30am or you can register online at www.justrunevents.com

