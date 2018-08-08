Free children's Roald Dahl themed drawing workshop at Newbridge Library

Join award-winning illustrator Tarsila Kruse for a Roald Dahl themed drawing workshop for children in Newbridge Library on Thursday August 16.

Children will start by developing basic shapes and line work and also work together in a couple of drawing games.

Their creations can evolve into characters, environments and even stories based on the Roald Dahl series of books.

This workshop is suitable for children 8-12 Years Old. Please contact Newbridge Library (Email: newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie or Tel: 045-448353) to book a place in this free workshop.

