Love Island star Adam Collard is coming to Kildare
Two Irish dates announced as part of extensive tour
Adam Collard
Former Love Island contestant Adam Collard is coming to Kildare.
As part of a 61-date public appearance tour, Adam will be at Mischief nightclub in Maynooth on Wednesday, September 12 2018.
The 22-year-old was recently dumped from the Villa.
He will make one other Irish appearance in Club Light in Mallow on Sunday, August 19.
Here’s a list of all of my appearances in the upcoming months. Come say Hi ✌️#loveisland @neonmanagement pic.twitter.com/oRcPpaGI3S— Adam Collard (@theadamcollard) July 11, 2018
