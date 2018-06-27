Nathan Carter gearing up for summer show in Kildare

Nathan Carter is bringing his “Summer Spectacular” Concert Show to Kildare.

The country music singer will play The Killashee Hotel, Naas, on Friday July 13.

The Wagon Wheel singer has just released his brand new hit single “Give It To Me”.

He has also had hugely successful tours of USA and Canada last year and has just returned from his first tour of Germany, and plans a quick return there in early 2019.

His hour long TV Show “Nathan Carter” returns for another run, this Winter on RTE One.

Tickets for the Kilashee gig are now on sale in Naas from Jam music, 045 883 788, The Moat Theatre, 045 883030 – www.moathteatre.com or in Newbridge from Musico 045 431662 or Golden Discs 045 430674.

And also online at www.ticketmaster.ie