Annual Open Day at Kildare Animal Foundation
Lots of fun for the family
Kildare Animal Foundation volunteers, Sinead Deering and young Alex Cash, Lisa Casserly, and Dan Donher.
The annual Open Day at the Kildare Animal Foundation will take place on July 8 next.
The fundraiser kicks off at 1pm at the Foundation HQ on South Green Road, Kildare Town.
There will be a plants stall, bottles stall, antiques, face painting, cakes, crafts, kiddies games, BBQ and much more.
Admission is free. No dogs are allowed.
