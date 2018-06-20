Local performers to open show for Luan Parle and Clive Barnes in Newbridge tomorrow night

Two of Ireland's finest songwriters and performers, Clive Barnes and Luan Parle will perform a double headline show at The Riverbank in Newbridge tomorrow night, June 21 as part of June Fest.

The show will be opened by teenagers from local schools performing original compositions written with Luan during her recent songwriting workshops with the groups. Tickets are priced and 15 euros and can be purchased from The Riverbank Arts Centre and online at www.riverbank.ie

Luan and Clive have for many years been gaining an international reputation as solo performers. For the past three years they have been performing together to sold out audiences across Ireland, US and Europe.

Meteor & Tatler Award winner Luan Parle has had numerous hits and accolades. Her top 10 hit single 'Ghost' spent three months in the Irish Charts and was the most played Irish single of that year.

She signed her first record deal at just 12 years of age and has written and recorded with some of the worlds most successful songwriters and producers including Grammy award winning Bill Bottrell (Sheryl Crowe, Michael Jackson, Prince, Travelling Wilburys, Elton John) and Billy Steinberg (Madonna, Roy Orbison, Cyndi Lauper, The Pretenders, Whitney Houston, The Bangles, Celine Dion).

Parle signed with Elton Johns Management Company Twenty First Artists and opened for Elton three nights at the London Hammersmith Apollo. Signing to Sony Records.

Roll The Dice was a Luan's last EP release with 3 single releases from the EP titled 'Day Is Done', 'Roll The Dice' & You're Not Here. All single releases topped the iTunes Chart, with 'Day Is Done' peaking at no. 8 in the Irish Airplay Charts & no.35 in the overall airplay charts, reaching an audience of almost 8 million listeners.

Parle released her critically acclaimed album 'Free' in 2007. To date she has released three studio albums and is currently working on her latest material due for release in 2018.

Clive Barnes is highly regarded as one of the finest performers on the roots circuit and has been gaining a worldwide reputation as one of the finest songwriters and guitarists on today's scene.

Having released four critically acclaimed albums of his own, he has played and recorded with some of the finest musicians on the world stage including Joe Cocker, Taj Mahal and Eric Bibb and also shared stages with Dr John, Jeff Beck, Solomon Burke, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and Gary Clark Jr to name but a few.

Barnes has played numerous US, UK and European Tours and taken various awards, Including Album of the Year for “Welcome to Farewell” in the US magazine ‘Acoustic Guitar'. His new album 'Get Low' is due for release early 2018.

Clive will accompany Luan on stage for what promises to be a very special night of music and an opportunity to see both these performers together.